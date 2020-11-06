PASO ROBLES — Rain from anticipated winter storms could be significant and may potentially cause local flooding.

Showers are predicted to begin for the region either late Friday night or early Saturday with a tenth to half of an inch possible. Inland areas will likely see less.

City staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and or reduce the flooding potential where possible. The City continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize flooding potential.

Should you wish to make sandbags to protect private property, the City has sand available at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles St. Make sure to bring a shovel.

Empty sandbags are available for purchase at the following locations:

• Burt Industrial Supply, 2125 Golden Hill Rd., 1-805-237-2471

• Lowe’s, 2445 Golden Hill Rd., 1-805-602-9051

• Blake’s Hardware, 1701 Riverside Ave., 1-805-238-3934

• Farm Supply, 2450 Ramada Dr., 1-805-238-1177

For guidance on disaster preparedness, visit the City of Paso Robles Emergency Services website www.prcity.com/432/Disaster-Preparation.

Important Emergency Contact Information

• Emergencies Paso — Robles Police Department 911 or 237-6464

• Electrical/Power — PG&E 1-800-743-5002

• Storm/Street/Drainage — Department of Public Works 1-805-237-3861

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related