SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County of San Luis Obispo makes several temporary changes to the COVID-19 news briefing schedule.

The County will not hold a COVID-19 news briefing on Nov. 25 or Dec. 2 due to scheduling conflicts.

The next news briefing will be held at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, and all subsequent news briefings will return to the regular Wednesday afternoon schedule, starting with Wednesday, Dec. 9, until further notice.

