SAN LUIS OBISPO — Community members will have more opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 for free in San Luis Obispo County starting this week.

The County is adding more hours to the free, convenient community testing site in Paso Robles starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, and an additional testing clinic with limited hours in Nipomo on Thursday.

“COVID-19 is spreading, and you have the power to stop it,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Schedule a safe and confidential test at a free testing clinic. Get tested to slow the spread, help schools reopen, and lift more State restrictions.”

Health officials encourage anyone who has symptoms or thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested. Anyone who does not have symptoms or has not been recently exposed is asked to take an at-home test if they would like to get tested.

For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment at any of the County’s free testing clinics and no co-pay is required. There is no charge for those without medical insurance. The County of San Luis Obispo and State of California are contracting with OptumServe to provide this service to the community.

Grover Beach

Ramona Garden Park Center

Monday–Friday

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Morro Bay

Veterans Memorial Building

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday (ongoing)

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nipomo

Nipomo Senior Center

Monday, Thursday, Saturdays

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Paso Robles

Paso Robles Event Center – Frontier Pavilion

Tuesday–Saturday (ongoing)

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo

SLO Vets Hall

Monday–Friday (ongoing)

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Make an appointment at www.EmergencySLO.org/testing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related