Declarations prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic lifted in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Local health emergency declarations prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted in San Luis Obispo County this morning.

County Administrative Officer Wade Horton and County Health Director Dr. Penny Borenstein both signed documents this morning terminating the State of Emergency approved by County Supervisors in March of 2020.

The declaration, ratified by the Board in 2020, granted Borenstein and Horton authority to manage the COVID-19 Crisis, assign County employees to Emergency Service Worker roles and streamline decisions aimed at protecting the community.

“I very much appreciate the County team, health care professionals, and volunteers who stepped up over a very challenging and divisive couple of years. I also understand the difficult impact the pandemic has had on our community.” Said County Administrative Officer Wade Horton. “Moving forward, I hope we can remember how to extend more grace toward one another as fellow community members as we face future challenges.”

“While these declarations are no longer needed, the Public Health team and local health care providers continue to respond to this pandemic and provide resources, like vaccines and testing, to help residents protect their health and the health of the community.” Said Dr. Borenstein. “We remain ready to respond to future surges.”

The signed declarations will be presented to the County Board of Supervisors next Tuesday, Mar. 1.

If you have questions about COVID-19, programs, or services, visit slopublichealth.org/covid19.

