The County of San Luis Obispo reported today that a second SLO County resident has died due to COVID-19

The 94-year-old patient was hospitalized with severe COVID-19 illness for about two weeks.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the patient’s loved ones, and out of respect for their privacy, we will not release any more details about the patient,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This loss is a sad reminder that we must all do our part to protect our most vulnerable family, neighbors and community members.”

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

While risk increases with age among adults, younger adults and those without chronic health conditions have also faced serious illness and hospitalization. Older adults and individuals with health conditions (such as lung or heart disease, diabetes, or a compromised immune system) are at higher risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19.

“The virus is here, and we need to look out for one another,” said Dr. Borenstein. “That means staying home if you are sick, maintaining at least six feet of distance from those outside your household, washing your hands often, and wearing a face covering in public. If you have friends, neighbors, or family members at higher risk for serious illness, please take a moment to call them and offer your support so they can stay at home as much as possible.”

To date, 642 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County. 465 have recovered. 166 are currently recovering at home and 9 are currently hospitalized, with 5 in the ICU. The first COVID-19 related death was reported on April 4.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

