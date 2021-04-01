Those at the highest risk of serious COVID-19 outcomes continue to be first in line to get vaccinated

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Public Health announced on Mar. 31 that about 60,000 additional SLO County community members – those age 30 and older – are now eligible to sign up for the County’s COVID-19 vaccine registry.

Some vaccine providers that receive their vaccine allocation from the Federal government rather than the County, such as Costco, CVS, and Rite Aid, might not offer vaccines to this group right away. However, anyone in the County’s registry will be on the list to get a vaccine appointment at one of the County’s three mass vaccination clinics.

“We are pleased to be able to open up the registry to this new group and hope to be able to schedule appointments to more people,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “However, we recognize that some people are at more risk than others, and we will continue to make sure those at highest risk are next in line for appointments at our sites. It may take one to three weeks to get an appointment through our registry, but it’s worth the wait.”

According to the County Public Health Department, there is enough vaccine supply to administer about 10,000 first doses next week at one of three mass vaccination clinics.

By signing up for the registry, individuals can get on the list to be matched with an appointment. Health officials say that while some may have to wait about a week or two before getting their first dose, some in the newly eligible group may get an appointment as soon as next week.

Previously eligible individuals are still encouraged to register for the vaccine. This includes community members age 50 and older, workers in Healthcare, Education and Childcare, Food and Agriculture, and Emergency Services, along with anyone 16 or older with certain high-risk medical conditions or disabilities.

Eligible individuals can also check with local pharmacies and other providers who are now offering vaccines in SLO County.

“For anyone who is newly eligible, the best way to get the vaccine in SLO County is to sign up for our vaccine appointment registry online or by phone,” said Dr. Borenstein.

For assistance signing up for the County’s appointment registry, call the Phone Assistance Center at (805)543-2444 or (805)781-4280.

For more questions about COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County, visit our Frequently Asked Questions page.

