SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. One of the topics the Board will be discussing in closed session with legal counsel is a possible “Anticipated Litigation.”

The entire agenda can be viewed here and you can review what happened in the last meeting here.

Members of the public who wish to watch or listen to the meeting can find links for live streaming the meeting here.

To provide Public Comment, you can email the Board at ad_board_clerk@co.slo.ca.us or call the County Administrative Office at (805)781-5011.

