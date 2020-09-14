MONTEREY COUNTY — Containment of the Dolan Fire surged over the weekend due to favorable weather and additional resources being assigned to battle the wildfire that has been burning for nearly a month along the coastline south of Big Sur.

As of Monday morning, the fire burning in the Los Padres National Forest was at 40 percent containment, up from 26 percent on Friday. It has burned 117,242 acres. Full containment is expected on Sept. 28.

Since much of the fire activity has shifted east and southeast, the incident command post is relocating to King City. This will reduce travel and put support personnel closer to firefighters on the line.

Work continues along the Highway 1 corridor, including strategic burnouts to tie fire lines to Highway 1 in the fire area’s southwest corner. This activity is visible above the Paradise Valley USFS Fire Station.

In the Arroyo Seco area, bulldozers work to reopen old fire lines on high ridge tops to protect communities to the north and east of those lines.

A heavy marine layer should moderate fire behavior on the Dolan Fire’s coastal side on Monday, allowing firefighters to improve containment lines and continue mop-up.

Highway 1 remains closed between milepost 25 and milepost 10. Nacimiento-Ferguson Road is closed to all traffic from Highway 1 to the Fort Hunter Liggett base boundary line.

Elsewhere, containment of the Creek Fire, burning in Fresno and Madera counties, increased slightly to 10 percent with 212,744 acres burned as of Monday morning, according to Sierra National Forest Officials.

