The Atascadero Colony Days Committee is hosting the 47th Annual Colony Days Parade Reverse Style, today, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What in the world is a Reverse Parade? It is a safely modified parade in which the participants are parked, and the viewers drive slowly by! To keep the 47-year tradition going and help keep our community’s spirits up, they encourage everyone to come and enjoy the reverse parade; there will even be music!

Colony Days is also offering a BBQ, Chicken, or tri-tip dinner to take home. Pick up in front of the Printery just around the corner on Olmeda, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. FULL meal including whole tri-tip or 2 half chickens, beans, salad, bread, and dessert to serve FOUR people only $45 for chicken, $50 for beef. Order now at www.colonydays.org.

Go and enjoy a day of seeing the wonderful parade floats with all the incredible people who love our community.

Please be safe, it is recommended to follow the State and County Health Guidelines when participating in any outing due to COVID-19 readyslo.org.

