PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) regrets to announce the cancellation of the Bret Michaels’ concert that was set for opening day this Wednesday, Jul. 21.

Despite following all CDC guidelines and protocol, members of the Bret Michaels’ touring entourage have possibly been exposed to COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, and have decided to cancel the show.

Interim Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said, “Of course we are terribly saddened by the news, but the health and safety of the Bret Michaels’ band, our staff and crew, and concert ticket holders is the most important thing. We are hopeful that we will be able to reschedule Bret in 2022. We are still very excited to open the gates this Wednesday and are looking forward to a fabulous

2021 Fair.”

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The California Mid-State Fair will immediately begin the process of refunding the money to all concert ticket buyers. For more information, please go to MidStateFair.com.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 21 through Aug. 1.

For updates on the daily schedule visit midstatefair.com/fair/daily-schedule.php

