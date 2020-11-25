ATASCADERO — In addition to the Downtown Drive-In Holiday Lighting Celebration on Dec. 4, the City of Atascadero announced that Santa is sending two of his famous reindeer to visit. They’ll be in front of Historic City Hall on Palma Avenue, Dec. 4-6, from noon to 6 p.m.

These reindeer from the North Pole will be featured along with Santa’s Sleigh at a Pop-Up Reindeer Farm at City Hall. This will be a picture opportunity for the kids and they can feed the reindeer, too. City officials say COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and offering hand sanitizer.

Here’s a quick rundown of the holiday activities that begin on Dec. 4 in Atascadero.

• Light Up the Downtown Drive-In Holiday Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Sunken Gardens. Gates open at 5:15 p.m. to Drive-In and park for the lighting — first-come, first-served. There’ll be lots of great holiday music, the countdown to light City Hall, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive in the Model-A firetruck, and downtown stores will be showcasing their holiday lights.

• Glow-Shine-Sparkle Reverse Holiday Parade at Atascadero High School, Dec. 4 from 5:30-8 p.m. Drive by the variety of floats that will be illuminating High School Hill, all designed and created by student organizations in partnership with local non-profits.

• Trail of Lights Holiday Lighting Tour Map. Enjoy the businesses and residents that have joined the trail and have holiday decorations and lights for people to drive by and see. A map of the trail will be available on Dec. 1 at www.visitatascadero.com/holidaylights and the lights will be on display from Dec. 4-25.

“The City sends a very special thanks to our sponsors, including our presenting sponsor, T-Mobile and our supporting sponsors, Starna Cells, Idlers, and John Donovan with State Farm Insurance for making the Light Up the Downtown Holiday Lighting event and Santa’s Reindeer Pop-Up Farm possible. We thank them again for their support all year long of our ongoing events,” City officials stated.

For more information about all of the upcoming City and City-sponsored events in Atascadero, go to www.visitatascadero.com/events or contact Terrie Banish at 805-470-3490 or tbanish@atascadero.org.

