The Paso Robles City Council will consider the Paso Robles Gateway Annexation project at their June 16 meeting. The public is encouraged to send written comments now and to listen to and participate in the live-streamed teleconference meeting Tuesday, June 16.

The project is located northwest of the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 46 West. It would include the development of two hotels with 325 rooms, three commercial centers with approximately 75,600 square feet of space, a 30,000 square-foot conference center, 17 workforce residential units, and 80 residential resort units or a third hotel with 100 rooms. South Vine Street would be realigned to connect with Theatre Drive.

Requested project approvals include the annexation of 170 acres of land currently under county jurisdiction, an amendment to the City’s Sphere of Influence, certification of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR), a General Plan Amendment, Pre-Zoning of the site, Conceptual Master Plan of Development, Lot Line Adjustment, Phased Vesting Tentative Tract Map, Development Agreement, and Oak Tree Removal Permit.

The Planning Commission considered the project at their May 26 meeting. On eight votes of 7-0 and one vote of 6-1, the Planning Commission recommended the City Council approve the project.

Written comments can be submitted by the public prior to the meeting via email to cityclerk@prcity.com. Comments received before noon on the day of the meeting will be posted as an addendum to the agenda online.

Due to the COVID-19 Emergency and in compliance with the State and County Shelter-at-Home Orders, and the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, which allows for a deviation of teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act, the City Council meeting will be held by teleconference only. Meeting presentations will be live-streamed and available to play later on YouTube at prcity.com/youtube.

The public can also listen to the meeting live on AM Radio 1230 (KPRL). Rather than attending in person, members of the public can call (805) 865-PASO (7276) to participate via telephone (the phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting at 6:30 p.m.).

The EIR for the project, which includes a detailed project description, is available for review now at prcity.com/gateway.

The entire agenda packet, including staff reports and draft resolutions, will be available at least 72 hours before the meeting at prcity.com/agendacenter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related