Typically summer can be a time for travel, vacations, and new adventures. The summer of 2020 will be different because of COVID-19. The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education’s mission ~ “To promote student success by supporting the work of local school districts, delivering specialized student services, and providing countywide leadership and advocacy for the needs of all children” is now more important than ever.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education facilitates both Charter/Spectrum public education access channels 2 & 19, will continue to offer access to our Education Portal and has developed a guide for parents of elementary-aged children called SLO Summer Learning. The guide contains six weekly plans with suggested activities and web links to extend learning this summer. Each week is designed around a theme and includes a neighborhood-based free family field trip, things to read, watch and listen to, activities to think like a practicing professional, projects to show what students have learned, as well as activities for continued social-emotional learning.

The SLO Summer Learning guides are available on the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education website as well as a print version in both English and Spanish. As your county superintendent, I invite you to plan with your children how the summer will be spent considering COVID-19. A second suggestion is to avoid going overboard with structured activities and thinking that you have to plan every minute of the summer. Summer is still an opportunity for freedom from the routine and the pressure that can accompany school. Also, consider some free time exploration, creativity, and relaxation. It is an honor to serve as your county superintendent.

