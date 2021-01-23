PASO ROBLES – Paso Robles City Council allocated $100,000 towards the purchase of propane as part of the COVID-19 Business Assistance and Economic Recovery Program to assist local businesses with providing outdoor public spaces, subject to State and County health orders.

The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce is facilitating the recovery program and acting as administrator of the program and funds. To apply, please click here.

Program Stipulations Include

Must have a valid City of Paso Robles business license

Businesses must certify COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions and adhere to the City of Paso Robles Fire Department’s Guide for the safe use of portable gas-fired heaters

Amount of reimbursement equal to 50% total expense, not to exceed $700/month

Receipts dated Jan. 1, 2021 – Mar. 31, 2021, are eligible for reimbursement

Receipts will be evaluated for reimbursement on a monthly basis. Forms must be completed in full with applicable documentation included and received before the 7th of the following month

The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce is a leader in strengthening the economic health and prosperity of Paso’s businesses and residents. The Chamber provides opportunities for business leaders to convene, connect, learn, advocate and grow to foster a culture of engaged, committed, and successful businesses embracing the Paso Robles community. The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce promotes economic vitality, empowers leaders, champions businesses, fosters civic engagement and honors our history.

