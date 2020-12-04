$10.5 million to replace the Toro Creek Bridge in Morro Bay

SACRAMENTO — The California Transportation Commission (CTC) on Friday, Dec. 4, allocated more than $565 million for current projects — and approved $2 billion in future improvements — to address transportation needs throughout the state. This continued investment will repair highways and bridges and improve California’s growing network of mass transit, bicycle and pedestrian routes.

“Caltrans is committed to improving California’s transportation infrastructure and creating safer, more reliable travel options,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “This investment allows the department to continue our critical repairs and upgrades to roads, bridges, mass transit and bicycle and pedestrian facilities.”

A project approved in San Luis Obispo County includes:

$10.5 million to replace the Toro Creek Bridge in Morro Bay. Work will include installing rock slope protection, upgrade of guardrail and end treatments, and provision of bridge rails and shoulders.

The $2 billion awarded for future projects will provide funding through 2023 from three programs created by SB 1 to improve the movement of goods, increase mobility options and access to public transit, and support equity and environmental sustainability:

The Solutions for Congested Corridors Program, which supports projects designed to reduce congestion in highly-traveled areas

The Trade Corridor Enhancement Program, which funds freight infrastructure improvements

The Local Partnership Competitive Program, which provides funding to counties, cities, districts, and regional transportation agencies

To learn more about SB 1 projects in your community, visit Rebuilding California – Senate Bill 1.

