SAN LUIS OBISPO — While you may be noticing an increase in smoke and ash in the skies Thursday, Sept. 10, there are no current vegetation fires in San Luis Obispo County, Cal Fire reported. The smoke you are seeing is from the Dolan Fire in Monterey County combined with smoke from multiple fires throughout Northern California.

As of this morning’s report, the Dolan Fire has grown to over 110,000 acres and has spread south of Nacimiento-Ferguson Road, and onto US Army property at Fort Hunter Liggett. For more information on the Dolan Fire: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7018/

Air Pollution Control District (APCD) regulatory monitors are showing good air quality index across SLO County. This is likely due to upper level smoke (not at ground level), coupled with the marine layer on the coast. Please follow the link for more detailed information: https://www.slocleanair.org/article-details.php?id=63

Please keep in mind that conditions can change quickly, if you see ash falling, or smell smoke Air District officials recommend you take precautions and reduce your exposure to the smoke. All adults and children should:

• Head indoors and remain indoors, if possible

• Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

• Close all windows and doors that lead outside to prevent letting additional smoke inside

