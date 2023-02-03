The hearing will take place on May 2, in Los Angeles, before an administrative law judge of the National Labor Relations Board

PASO ROBLES — The Region 31 of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) announced on Friday, Feb. 3, that it has issued a complaint against Starbucks for unfair labor practices in Paso Robles.

After investigation, the NLRB has found merit in the charges filed by the union and will be pursuing civil prosecution of Starbucks for violations of federal labor law.

The complaint alleges that at the Creston and Sherwood store, in an alleged violation of national labor law, Starbucks issued a final written warning to a partner to discourage employees from engaging in union activity. Additionally, the complaint states partners at the Paso Robles stores were subjected to mandatory captive-audience meetings and interrogations about their support for unionization in a “blatant attempt to subvert the National Labor Relations Act and intimidate partners from collective bargaining.”

According to NRLB records, the “Signed Charge Against Employer” was filed on May 30, 2022. The “Complaint and Notice of Hearing” was filed on Jan. 31, 2023. There are four different allegations listed:

8(a)(1) Coercive Statements (Threats, Promises of Benefits, etc.)

8(a)(1) Coercive Actions (Surveillance, etc)

8(a)(3) Changes in Terms and Conditions of Employment

8(a)(3) Discipline

One previous employee of the Paso Robles Starbucks location is listed as a participant, alongside another charging party from Pennsylvania who is listed as “union.” There are four people listed as legal representation on the complaint.

In a press relase from “Starbucks Workers United,” Marcus Dixon, the named Starbucks employee in the complaint, is quoted saying:

“Starbucks betrayed me and left me in a working environment where I no longer felt valued, which led me to depart the company this past November. I couldn’t forgive them for what they’d done to me. Still, I’m glad that Starbucks is getting reprimanded by the NLRB. What happened to me was not okay. No one should feel the way I was made to feel. I gave Starbucks everything, and they still made me feel like a number to them, only there to serve their profits. While I’m sad that I won’t get to see the changes my experience will bring in my old store, I’m glad I get to stand up and make a difference. No one deserves to be singled out simply for caring about others. This proved to me that Starbucks does not care about the progressive values that brought me to this company and I will never trust them again.”

According to the press release, the NLRB is seeking to have this notice read by Starbucks management to partners at the impacted store(s) as well as having the NLRB’s Explanation of Employee Rights physically posted for the next 120 days. The NLRB is also looking for Starbucks to permit an NLRB agent to conduct training on the National Labor Relations Act and unfair labor practices for all U.S. managers and supervisors.

The press release stated the hearing will take place on May 2, in Los Angeles, before an Administrative Law Judge of the National Labor Relations Board.

The case’s data can be found here nlrb.gov/case/31-CA-296700

