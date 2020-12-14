SAN LUIS OBISPO — SLO Safe Ride is offering a private San Luis Obispo Holiday Lights Cruise to help the community celebrate the season safely.

Riders can cruise in a Mercedes Sprinter LandJet that can accommodate up to four passengers or a Luxury Limousine Bus that accommodates eight. Cruises begin at a minimum of two hours, and guests 21 and above can enjoy complimentary candy canes and a choice of champagne, wine, or hard seltzer while viewing some of the best lights in San Luis Obispo. Passengers can also choose to customize their tour to increase the time spent viewing lights or see lights in other parts of the San Luis Obispo County.

Noah Raynor, co-owner of SLO Safe Ride, shares more, “The SLO Safe Ride team came up with the idea for a holiday lights cruise to give families and individuals in our community a safe option to experience some holiday magic and celebrate the festive season. What better way to see some of the best lights and decorations in San Luis Obispo?”

SLO Safe Ride looks forward to offering safe holiday cheer to the community with its private San Luis Obispo Holiday Lights Cruise. To book a festive cruise, the community can call 805-620-7233, email Info@SloSafeRide.com, or visit the website

https://slosaferide.com/go/private-holiday-lights-cruise/.

SLO Safe Ride continues to encourage organizations and local leaders to reach out if there is a way to help support them and the community during the holiday season.

SLO Safe Ride is a ground transportation operator servicing the entire Central Coast. They specialize in weddings, wine tours, and luxury charters.

