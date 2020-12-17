Pataye residence landscape blends the new and the natural with award-winning effects

ATASCADERO — Madrone Landscapes of Atascadero was awarded the Green Landscape Honor Award by the Central Coast Green Building Chapter for its work on the Pataye residence.

Constructed in 2019 by Semmes & Co. Builders, the home is off-grid and set in a beautiful mixed evergreen forest along the northern Central Coast. Madrone Landscapes created a landscape design that seamlessly blended the two disparate elements, merging the contemporary home, designed by Jade Architecture, with its natural surroundings.

“The landscape design needed to seamlessly bridge the transition between the unique contemporary architecture to the surrounding mixed evergreen forest, maximizing usable outdoor space and minimizing maintenance and all energy outputs,” said Ian Parker, Landscape Designer on the project, citing their custom water wall, native turf substitute, and colorful flora as significant factors to the overall effect and intent. The final landscape achieved favorable sustainability with below-average water use, low-voltage LED lighting, a native and drought-tolerant plant palette, with low maintenance requirements.

The Central Coast Green Building Chapter’s annual Green Awards honor sustainability-built projects in the San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura tri-county region.

The Green Landscape Award is judged on 10 criteria:

design quality

stormwater management

native-drought tolerant plant palette

water-efficient irrigation

passive solar design sustainable-local materials

design context

preservation-restoration

sustainable maintenance plan

innovative design

Madrone Landscapes is a full-service landscape design, build, and maintenance company serving California’s Central Coast since 1977. For more information, visit https://madronelandscapes.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related