PASO ROBLES — Delta Liquid Energy, a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated propane marketing company headquartered in Paso Robles, is stepping up again to collect donations for those in need during the holiday season.

Delta Liquid Energy will also be contributing donations to organizations based on their needs. The drives start Nov. 1 and will continue until Dec. 14 for donations of new, unwrapped toys for all ages, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations. This year, they will contribute to the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, the Community Action Partnership of Kern County, Friends of Tulare County, the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, and the Salvation Army.

Each Delta Liquid Energy is locally operated. In the same spirit, all donations collected will go directly back into the communities they were collected. Last year, Delta Liquid Energy pledged $5,000 company-wide to these organizations, donating toys and non-perishable food items. This year they have committed to donating $7,500 company-wide to purchase toys, gift cards, and non-perishables to help these organizations.

For 2020, to comply with the health and safety standards surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Delta Liquid Energy will be accepting donations in person and shipped directly to its offices. Shop at your favorite online retailer and use one of their offices as your shipping address. Additionally, some grocery stores offer online shopping and will hand-deliver to the location of your choosing.

LOCATIONS ACCEPTING DONATIONS

• 1960 Ramada Dr., Paso Robles, CA 93446 — accepting new, unwrapped toys for all ages

• 755 Blosser Rd., Santa Maria, CA 93458 — accepting non-perishable food items (a virtual food drive has been established for those who would like to donate online)

1620 Lemonwood Dr., Santa Paula, CA 93060 — accepting new, unwrapped toys & non-perishable food items

42165 North Sierra Hwy., Lancaster, CA 93535 — accepting new, unwrapped toys for all ages

321 E. Noble Ave., Bldg. A. Farmersville, CA 93223 — accepting gifts and gift cards for teens

3400 Buck Owens Blvd., Bakersfield, CA 93308 — accepting non-perishable food items

5100 Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella, CA 93240 — accepting non-perishable food items

1582 Goodrick Dr., Unit #6B, Tehachapi, CA 93561 — accepting gift cards for teens

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related