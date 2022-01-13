Looking Forward to 2022 with Excitement

By Gina Fitzpatrick

One mustn’t look far for reminders of the strength and perseverance of our residents.

The fabric of our community displays insurmountable success in the face of challenges.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

From its rich historical foundation to the 2003 San Simeon Earthquake, residents have a unique history of unity and emerging triumphantly from whatever situations arise.

The year 2021 has been one to remember: stories of businesses uniting to support each other, nonprofits rising to the occasion to provide services to the needy, and neighbors helping neighbors with everything from cattle brandings to frequenting businesses when patrons were needed the most.

That’s why this year, we are proud to announce the further strengthening of our region with the merging of two north San Luis Obispo County chambers of commerce. I’m excited to announce that this year, Templeton Chamber of Commerce and Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce will join forces! Our coverage area will now encompass Paso Robles, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Lake Nacimiento, and Oak Shores communities.

What that means is that local businesses, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs can expect improved benefits to members with more collective marketing, legislative and economic potential than ever before. We look forward to hearing the voices, ideas, and input of the more than 1,000 members who work so hard to make North County the most desirable place to live, work, shop and vacation.

In the face of an unprecedented economic climate, the merger will provide chamber members with new promotions, advertising opportunities, and events to build their business network. This—in addition to workforce development support—aims to promote vitality, empower leaders, champion businesses and foster civic engagement.

That’s good news for north county businesses.

Creating a unified voice for economic drivers in the region is a natural next step in today’s ever-changing economy while staying true to the region’s pioneering spirit. Unifying the collective voice of the chambers represents the immense potential of a regional Chamber to be a strong voice for businesses in northern San Luis Obispo County, as it has stood since 1920 when the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce was founded.

Be on the lookout for more details of this merger in 2022, as well as information on all the wonderful things you have come to appreciate from the chambers in championing your businesses. Together we can coalesce to create a successful environment for businesses in the region. We look forward to serving you in 2022 and onward.

Get more information on the merger by visiting pasorobleschamber.com, contacting Karli Twisselman, Karli@pasorobleschamber.com, or Gina Fitzpatrick, gina@pasorobleschamber.com, or call (805)238-0506.

Original story ran in the January issue of Paso Robles Magazine.

