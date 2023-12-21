2023 Citizens of the Year, Business of the Year, and Beautification of the Year also announced

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce have announced Dick Woodland as the 2023 Roblan of the Year. Additional awards distributed by the chambers were Jason and Rebekah Carvalho as Citizens of the Year, Paso Robles Golf Club and Deeds Bar & Grill with the Beautification Award, and Paso Robles Waste and Recycle as the Business of the Year.

Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Gina Fitzpatrick tells us, “We are acknowledging individuals in both the business sector and the community who have pursued their aspirations while generously enhancing the livelihood and economic vitality of our communities. I commend the commitment demonstrated by each of the honorees and value the compassionate deeds and community spirit they exemplify.”

When a young Dick Woodland rode around the racetrack, the last thing on his mind was that one day he would be a figure in his community. While his eyes were on the pavement prize, Woodland was also paving his way to being named the 2023 Roblan of the Year by the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce.

An annual tradition embodying our community, the Roblan of the Year is chosen from the previous Roblans of the Month. The award is an initiative put together by the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce to recognize individuals who make significant contributions to Paso Robles through community action, donations, and other ongoing community outreaches.

“I was very surprised when my name was brought up as Roblan of the month,” said Woodland. “When I heard discussions that I was possibly going to be selected as Roblan of the Year, I was extremely flattered, or honored, but I really didn’t expect to be selected. It truly is an honor to receive this recognition.”

BarrelHouse Brewing Company owners Jason and Rebekah Carvalho were named as the 2023 Citizens of the Year. A Citizen of the Year is someone who lives for their community, and the Carvalhos hearts truly beats for Templeton.

“I was totally surprised,” says Rebekah when she and her husband Jason got the call while visiting family in San Diego.

They are always there — the unsung heroes of the city, always dependable to clean up after us — that is why Paso Robles Waste & Recycle has been named 2023 Business of the Year for its contribution to the economy and long-standing commitment to the community.

The employees of Paso Robles Waste & Recycle were a big reason the company was named 2023 Business of the Year. Photo by Camille DeVaul

Representing the third generation in his family to be at Paso Robles Waste and Recycle, Chief Operation Officer Isiah Gomer told Paso Robles Press about winning the award, “I was surprised to learn we are the Business of the Year. It is a great honor and a fantastic achievement for the company’s history in Paso Robles.”

The Paso Robles Golf Club and Deeds Bar & Grill was awarded the 2023 Beautification of the Year Award. In fact, this is the second time the club has been awarded the Beautification award, first for their renovations to the golf course and now for their work in renewing the bar and grill on property, known as Deeds.

The Paso Robles Golf Club and Deeds Bar & Grill was awarded the 2023 Beautification of the Year Award. Photo by TravelPASO

The Beautification Award is presented to a business that has enhanced the community by beautifying an area through new construction or redevelopment of a project that preserves Paso Robles’ heritage through the renovation of a historic building.

“There is such a personal connection that people have had with this place,” says owner Mike Rawitser.

Roblan of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Beautification Business, and Business of the Year recipients will all be honored at the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala at Rava Wines on Feb. 24. At the Gala, the new 2024 Board of Directors will be welcomed in, and goodbyes and thank yous will be said to the 2023 outgoing board members.

Feature Image: Dick Woodland’s path has brought him from racetracks to being named Roblan of the Year. Photo by Derek Luff

