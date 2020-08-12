PASO ROBLES — Allegretto Vineyard Resort by Ayres is hosting a resort-wide job fair on Thursday, Aug. 13.

The Tuscan-style Allegretto Vineyard Resort in Paso Robles seeks to hire enthusiastic and experienced staff members to join their growing team of hospitality industry professionals. The acclaimed resort has achieved Conde Nast top six resorts in Southern California for the last three years and also holds 4 Diamonds by AAA.

Careers at Allegretto Vineyard Resort include health, dental, vision, life insurance plus vacation and sick leave, and 401K benefits. During the job fair, approved applicants will also receive a sign-on bonus of $50.

What: Allegretto Vineyard Resort Job Fair

When: Aug. 13; 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Allegretto Vineyard Resort, 2700 Buena Vista Dr., Paso Robles

Who: Opportunities for hire are available for engineering, dishwasher, line cook, bartender, bell attendant, busser, hostess, server, houseman, and laundry attendant.

Why: As the hospitality industry bounces back from COVID-related regulations, hotels and resorts such as the Allegretto Vineyard Resort are hiring once again. Offering guests exceptional spaces, experiences, services and amenities along the path of their life’s journey, the Allegretto is inspired by wine country and European hospitality, evoking an Italian vineyard estate on 20 acres of vineyards and fruit-bearing orchards on Paso Robles’ idyllic east side. The property is a world unto itself with 171 guest rooms and suites, locally farmed and foraged cuisine, a wine bar featuring the resort’s own private wine label among many others, full-service boutique spa, pool and cabanas, manicured gardens, walking paths, French-inspired Abbey, hundreds of antiques, a 12,000-square-foot piazza and inspired vignettes that invoke that luxury, warmth, and beauty of the good life.

