Construction of new club facility expected to be completed in early 2022

PASO ROBLES — On Apr. 12, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast (BGCMCC) broke ground for the new Tom Maas Clubhouse at 3301 Oak St in Paso Robles.

From the organization’s press release, “The Clubhouse is a 3.5-million-dollar project named in honor of Tom Maas, a local philanthropist, business owner, and winemaker who passed in 2019. Tom and his wife Kathleen donated the property to BGCMCC in 2019.”

The current Paso Robles BGCMCC is located at the Flamson Middle School on Spring Street.

In 2016, it became evident to board members that they needed a larger facility due to a growing waiting list for children to get into the club.

The new boys and girls club will be located on Oak Street, closely situated to Flamson Middle School and Georgia Brown Middle School.

The half-acre lot, formerly home to the North County Racquet Association, was donated by a long-time friend of the boys and girls club, Tom Maas.

In 2019 Maas passed away unexpectedly. However, just before his passing, Maas and his wife Kathleen made a donation that allowed the club to purchase the new property.

From the boys and girls club website:

“Tom had planned not only to support the property purchase but also to be heavily involved in the construction of a new Club to serve the community’s most vulnerable youth. After his passing, the organization’s leadership chose to name the proposed Club site in Tom’s memory. We now seek public support for the vision Tom created.

“Your gift enables Boys & Girls Clubs of the Central Coast to continue the support Tom consistently advocated for in addressing the needs of hundreds of children and teens that simply cannot afford the opportunity to learn life lessons and leadership skills. Please take comfort in knowing that Tom’s memory will be celebrated by delivering our mission to the children and teens of the Paso Robles community he loved.

The Maas Family

Kathleen, Dan, and Tammy

Other major sponsors for the new facility include Sandy Viborg, Jay, and Ann Brown, Dan Maas and Tammy Roberts, Dale and Dennis Gomer, Berna Dallons, Wayne Hughes, Jr. Foundation, Odyssey Trust, Noreen Martin, and Dr. Chris Hulburd, George and Gail Freitas, Mike and Linda Cordero, Nadine Sullivan, Bob Beaulieu, and Linda Mosure, Randy and Lorna Peterson.

Viborg Sand and Gravel, Gabriel Architect, and Chamblin/Landes CG are some companies that donated some goods and services.

Club member Lainy C. spoke on how the club has affected her life.

The new facility will be home to an outdoor basketball court, multi-purpose room, commercial kitchen, stem lab, and computer lab. The club offers homework tutoring and other programs that will pique youth’s interest.

Michael Boyer, CEO of BGCMCC, said, “I have to say many people, including Tom and Tom Maas and Jean and others, really came together to choose this ground we’re standing on today. Our vision as an organization includes a commitment to serving all of the communities that we’re in and to making sure that all of the teenagers and youth have the services and programs that the Boys and Girls Club can offer. This new facility will give them a state-of-the-art facility. It will be a safe place to be welcomed and respected. They’ll come here and learn life skills. They’ll come here and have the capability of having a great future. They’ll be able to choose what they see as next here at our Boys and Girls Club.”

The new club facility is expected to complete construction in early 2022.

To make a donation or learn more about the BGCMCC, visit bgccentralcoast.org/index.html.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related