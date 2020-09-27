SAN SIMEON – On Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m., bomb threat information was discovered in a bathroom stall located at the Cavalier Inn in San Simeon and reported to the Sheriff’s Office.

A precautionary evacuation of the business was conducted. The property was searched for explosive device(s) utilizing a Sheriff’s Office K9 and a California State Parks K9, both trained in the detection of explosives.

The search subsequently resulted in no suspicious devices discovered, and the property was returned to normal operation at approximately 7 p.m.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Any persons with information related to this incident are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805)781-4550 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (805)549-STOP (549-7867). You can also submit your tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the free mobile app at P3TIPS.COM or submit your tip through their website: slotips.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related