Based on the Dreamworks Animation Motion Picture

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero High School Theater Arts Department is proud to present the 2020 spring production of Madagascar: A Musical Adventure, based on the popular animated family movie! Directed by Shawna Volpa and filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore, and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria have bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular. This smash-hit musical features all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Featuring all your favorite friends, escaping the zoo has never been more exciting!

Five performances over two weekends will be held in Atascadero High School Black Box Theater, 1 High School Hill, Atascadero on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 22, 23, 29, and 30 at 7:00 p.m., with additional matinees offered on Saturday, Oct. 23 and 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for $10 general admission and may be purchased in advance online at ahsoneacts2019.bpt.me or BrownPaperTickets.com.

Tickets will also be sold half an hour prior to each show, if available. There are only 75 seats available for each performance, so don’t wait to purchase your tickets to this fun-filled musical! For more information contact

atascaderodramaboosters@gmail.com or by call 805-464-7110.

