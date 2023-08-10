PARKFIELD — A 4.3 magnitude earthquake recently struck near Parkfield, as reported by the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services. The quake’s epicenter was approximately 3.7 miles northwest of Parkfield, with a depth of about 5.9 miles according to the USGS website. Residents all the way in Atascadero reported feeling the earthquake.

Parkfield, located around 25 miles northeast of Paso Robles, is often referred to as the earthquake capital of California due to its history of frequent magnitude six or greater earthquakes.

Initial reports suggested that two earthquakes had occurred at 12:17 p.m., based on information from SLO County OES. However, a subsequent clarification from the department’s public information officer confirmed that only one earthquake — the 4.3 magnitude quake northwest of Parkfield — took place.

You can find up to date information on earthquakes here earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ew1691695053/map

