Raises Moo-la for Local Community and Ag Education

Photos provided by Brittany App

SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Saturday, Jul. 17, San Luis Obispo County came out in droves to attend the first Open Farm Day, a county-wide self-guided tour along with farms and ranches in the county.

Hosted by FARMstead ED, founded in 2014, whose mission is to educate the importance of sustainable practices, local land, and everything from meat to mixology via educational workshops and gatherings.

The committee shared, “No one knew what to expect from this first Open Farm Day—especially given the past year and a half. Fingers were crossed that community members would gather and travel the trail to tour, taste, and learn. What we gathered was so much more; they came out in droves, excited, engaged, and interested to truly connect to our local agriCULTURAL experiences. The energy was amazing, the smiles were infectious, and as promised, the animals were adorable.”

Photos provided by Brittany App

The Open Farm Day raised over $6,000 that will go directly back into the community via Glean SLO, The Great AGventure, and FARMstead ED.

“ALL the thanks go to our farmers and purveyors, who tried something they’ve never done before, jumped through hoops with planning and promotion, helped spread the word, and received the community with open arms (and gates) by hosting farm tours, workshops, demo’s, tastings and unique agricultural experiences. Guests blazed their own trail learning about luffa’s, how to milk a goat, observed busy bees in their hives, strolled through fresh flower fields, sipped hard ciders and local wines, grazed on locally grown groceries, tasted exquisite olive oils, hand-crafted aromatic and creative take-a-ways to remember the day by, toured the very fields their lunches were harvested from, cuddled with newborn lambs, became educated gardeners, and so much more.” FarmSted Ed shared in a statement.

Open Farm Day participants included City Farm, Clearwater Color Nursery, Couleur de la vie, The Educated Gardener, Giving Tree Family Farm, The Groves on 41, Hambly Farms, Hartley Farms, Kelpful, Kiler Ridge, Kindred Oak Farms, Life Elements, the Luffa Farm, Reves de Moutons, Sierra honey Farm, SLO Creek Farms, Talley Farms Fresh Harvest, Templeton Hills Beef, Vicarious Ranch, Windrose Farm, Yes Cocktail Co, Yvette Roman Photography and Casa Festiva.

Sponsors included SLO Co Farm Bureau/Nationwide Insurance, Life Elements, Talley Farms, Windrose Farm/Finca Los Agaves, Reves de Moutons, Brittany App, Vicarious Ranch, James Healey, Tar Creek Ranch, General Store Paso Robles, Enjoy SLO, Jory Brigham Design, Hambly Farms, and the City of Atascadero.

FARMstead ED: Bringing folks together with our locally grown via agricultural experiences and gatherings. San Luis Obispo County local, Lynette Sonne, founded FARMstead ED nearly eight years ago to serve as a conduit between visitors and farmers, educating folks on the importance of sustainable practices, local land, and craft. Sonne organizes opportunities for both tourists and townies to learn about everything from meat to mixology via educational workshops & gatherings at held at local farms, ranches, and other production-related venues.

TOUR – TASTE – LEARN on the SLO Co Farm Trail. Sonne’s agri-cultural roots started growing again with the SLO County Farm Trail two years ago, connecting agri-enthusiasts with ranches, farms, and purveyors of San Luis Obispo County with a printed and online trail map and the county’s first-ever Open Farm Day in 2021.

Visit farmsteaded.com for a copy of the SLO Co Farm Trail map and to learn more about the workshops and tours being offered.

