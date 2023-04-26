New routes and scenery await riders on Saturday, April 29, in Creston

CRESTON — The San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club is excited to announce the Wildflower Century on Saturday, April 29, in Creston. This year’s event promises to be better than ever, with new routes and amazing scenery.

Due to road closures, the new 30- and 63-mile routes have been updated, as has the traditional 50-mile loop. Riders will experience quiet rural roads through vineyards and ranches in Paso Robles Wine Country. The Wildflower Century is known for its beautiful wildflowers, rest stops with delicious cuisine, SAG vehicles, smiling volunteers, and a tasty post-ride meal. To top it off, Captivating Photos will provide free photos to riders.

This year, the Wildflower Century has something for everyone, from experienced cyclists to families looking for a fun day out. The 30-mile route is perfect for beginners or those looking for a more leisurely ride, while the 63-mile route is ideal for those seeking a bit more of a challenge. The traditional 50-mile loop offers a nice balance between the two.

Camping and hotels are available nearby, making it easy for riders to make a weekend of it. On Friday night, April 28, there will be a spaghetti feed from 5 to 7:30 p.m., providing a great opportunity for riders to carb-load before the big day.

The Wildflower Century is one of the premier cycling events in California, and this year’s event promises to be one of the best yet. So whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time rider, join them for a day of cycling and fun in the beautiful California countryside.

For more information on the Wildflower Century, including registration and route details, please visit slobc.org/wildflower/registration.html.

