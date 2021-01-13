PASO ROBLES – Studios on the Park created a new format for “Sweet Art” this year so that the community can still express love and support for its unique programs.

Ticket holders will receive a custom, hand-painted “Love Art” gift bag fill with “love” plus all the necessary supplies for you to create art.

Included in each bag:

Watercolor paint set

Coloring book created by Studios artists

Chocolove chocolates

A raffle ticket (Prizes are either a one night stay at The Lofts at Paso Marketwalk, including wine and dessert from Just Baked OR a zipline experience for six at Margarita Adventures)

Free tasting coupon from a local winery

Plus two, yes, TWO bottles of wine to enjoy as you relax and delve into your creative side!

Each bag is $100, and raffle tickets can be purchased at one ticket for $10 or three tickets for $20.

Separate donations can also be made to help support other Studio programs through this challenging time.

To reserve a “Love Art” gift bag, contact Sarah at sarah@studiosonthepark.org or by phone at (805)238-9800.

Bags will be ready for pick up during the week of Feb. 8 – 13. Studios will be closed on Feb. 9.

About Studios on the Park

Studios on the Park, Inc. (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. For more information or how you can donate, visit studiosonthepark.org.

