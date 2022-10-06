Bundle includes concert ticket and two day festival pass

PASO ROBLES —The Paso Robles Event Center is pleased to announce the Buzz Bundle for the first-ever “Tour Buzz Festival.” The bundle includes a General Admission concert ticket to the Smokin’ Armadillos as well as a 2-day Tour Buzz Festival pass. The bundle is on sale now for just $100 and can be purchased at PasoRoblesEventCenter.com

The Tour Buzz Festival takes place October 21-22. The two-day, two-night, overnight camping festival will feature live music, dancing, food, drinks, and activities like corn hole, a VIP wine tasting and line dancing lessons. Camping sites are also available and will be located in the carnival area at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The musical lineup will include a Friday night concert with the Josh Day Band, followed by a barn dance. Then on Saturday, an afternoon concert with Doc Oliver & Stephen Styles, then an evening concert with the Smokin’ Armadillos, in the Main Grandstand Arena, followed by another barn dance.

From their start in 1992, to their farewell show in 2005, the Smokin’ Armadillos were one of the pioneers of independent artists in country music, selling over 200,000 copies of their independent EP, “Out of the Burrow” before signing with MCG Curb Records in 1994. The band is best known for the line-dance phenomenon “I’m A Cowboy,” the emotional “Red Rock,” and more recently, “The Other California.”

The Smokin’ Armadillos show is presented by Borjon Auto Center. Other sponsors of the show and the festival include: Michelob Ultra, 805 Brewing, Sky River RV, KJUG 98.1 FM, Farley Machine, Shore-Tek, Barton Family Wines, Dianna Vonderheide, B-Line Sales, Slim Sadies Beef Jerky, Myers Drilling, Trinity Safety Company, and Hog Canyon Brewing Company.

