Calling All Wine, Beer, and Cider Fans!

ATASCADERO — An afternoon of fun, world-class wines, craft brews, live music, and food is planned for Saturday, Jun. 26 to celebrate the kick-off of the Atascadero Lakeside Wine Passport program.

The kick-off party will be held at the new Zoo Garden at the Atascadero Lake Park from 2 to 5 p.m.

Attendees can sample tastes from Ancient Peaks Winery, MEA Wine, Dead Oak Brewing, Tent City Beer Company, Wild Fields Brewhouse, and Bristols Cider House while enjoying music by Emily and the Hurricanes. Wood-fired pizzas will be available for purchase from Big Pappas.

Josh Cross, CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, explained that “we wanted to continue the tradition of the Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival and are looking forward to hosting a scaled-down event that gives folks a sampling of the amazing vendors that are participating in the Passport program.”

Passport holders receive complimentary admission, and those without may purchase a Passport on-site or may pay an entry fee of $20. Passports can be purchased for $65 with an early bird special by visiting atascaderochamber.org through Jun. 18.

Beginning Jun. 19, passports will be sold for $75 and will continue to be available throughout the remainder of the year.

For further information regarding the kick-off party and passport program, please call the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce team at (805)466-2044.

