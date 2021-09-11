Combined with the “Saturdays in the Park” Summer Concert

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero invites everyone to a special Patriot’s Day 2021 commemoration event, combined with the “Saturdays in the Park” Summer Concert, held on Saturday, Sept. 11, in Sunken Gardens in Downtown Atascadero, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The evening’s special program and festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. in front of City Hall on Palma Avenue. The very talented Show Choir from Atascadero High School will perform the National Anthem, and then everyone will be able to Meet Your Local Heroes, with our local officers and some of their vehicles on hand from the Atascadero Police and Fire Departments.

Scheduled to arrive precisely at 5:30 p.m., the moving “Missing Man” formation fly-over above the Sunken Gardens will be performed by the pilots of Estrella Warbirds Freedom Flight. Following the Warbirds fly-over, there will be more patriotic music performed by soloists from the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy and other Atascadero schools, plus another opportunity for everyone to Meet Your Local Heroes.

Just before 6 p.m., the evening will transition from the Patriot’s Day tribute to the special double feature of “Saturdays in the Park” Summer Concert Series. During the break, you can plan to visit the food trucks from Hungry Mother, Paradise Shaved Ice, Mary’s Cuisine, and Let’s Crave It Crepes, or visit one of the local breweries to grab a craft beer or bottle of wine to go.

Plus, the Atascadero Firefighters Association will be selling Patriot’s Day commemorative shirts. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., don’t miss visiting the Rock Art booth by #SLOPaintedRocks, where you can paint your own patriotic rock to add to the Rock Snake out at Atascadero Lake Park!

The double-feature concert will start at 6 p.m. with Painted Red Music and continues at 7:30 p.m. with Unfinished Business until 9 p.m. This Saturday Concert has been moved from Atascadero Lake Park over to Sunken Gardens for one evening only.

The Saturdays in the Park, 2021 Summer Concert Series is brought to you by the City of Atascadero and our fantastic sponsors. Presenting sponsors include Grigger & Alice Jones, Kirk Consulting, Perry’s Parcel & Gift, ReMax Success, Waste Management, and Union & Vine Restaurant; Supporting sponsors include Starna Cells, Inc. and Quota of Atascadero; Friend sponsors include All Signs & Graphics, and Annie Wilson Graphics.

Be sure to bring your own blankets and low-back chairs to enjoy a very special Patriot’s Day evening, Meet Your Local Heroes, have some great food, and then relax under the stars while listening and dancing to the music of Painted Red Music and Unfinished Business.

For more information on the concert series or other events and activities, call at (805)470-3360.

