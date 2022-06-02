The show was held in Downtown Paso Robles on Friday and Saturday

PASO ROBLES — The Golden State Classics Car Club returned to Paso Robles for their 14th Annual Car Show this past Memorial Day Weekend — joining a lineup of great events that hit San Luis Obispo County over the weekend.

The car show’s committee issued a special Memorial Day thank you to the American Legion Auxiliary Chapter 50, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10965, and Helping Soldiers in the Desert, who all played a part and had booths at the show.

To kick off the weekend, a Pre-Show Party was held on Friday night in lieu of their cruise on Spring Street. The party, held at the Estrella Warbirds Museum, included a complimentary buffet, no-host bar, raffle, and live music by The Wavebreakers Band.

After a two-year break, car enthusiasts were ready to come back to the show. The club was unable to present the downtown show in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were more than 300 cars and trucks presented in the downtown city park. The show featured classic cars and trucks, but the club also broadened the variety to include modern muscle and exotic supercars.

“We enjoy vehicles of all years, and these modern cars added to the spice for the show,” said club president Scotty Smith.

More than 60 awards and trophies were presented. Michael and Diane Stuart from Grover Beach won Best of Show Car with their 1969 Plymouth GTX. Randy Thompson from Castro Valley won Best of Show Truck for his 1957 Chevrolet pick-up.

Smith estimated that about a third of the entrants traveled from out of the area, “We had people from as far away as San Diego and San Francisco.”

Kings Oil Tools was the title sponsor. Other sponsors included Lowe’s, O’Reillys Auto Parts, Envoy Mortgage, Mullahey Paso Robles, H & R Block, TAPS Auto & Truck Accessories, and Central Coast Polishing.

The Golden State Car Club was started in 1987 by nine individuals interested in promoting, preserving, and enjoying all types of antique, classic, and custom cars and trucks. President Scotty Smith joined the club four years after retiring. Like many others in the club, Scotty has had a lifelong enthusiasm for rebuilding cars.

On Saturday, there was another raffle, food vendors, trophies, and live music featuring The Wavebreakers Band. Another new feature at the show was Manufacturer Row, highlighting local classic car-related businesses. Later, the club raffled off a Craftsman top and bottom toolboxes valued at $1,200, a prize donated by Lowe’s.

Golden State Classics is a nonprofit organization that promotes classic vehicles and supports local charities. Since 2015, their club has donated approximately $55,000 to local youth groups, service clubs, and other organizations from proceeds of their events — all while simultaneously providing a social outing for club members and families.

Many of our activities provide social and recreational activities for the members of the club and their families. You do not have to own a classic car or truck to join the club. Their next meeting is July 5 at the Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.

To register or learn more, visit goldenstateclassics.org.

Photo by Rick Evans/PRP Photo by Rick Evans/PRP Photo by Rick Evans/PRP Photo by Rick Evans/PRP Club members from left to right: Treasurer Jenny Madrid, Secretary Robin Smith, Club President Scotty Smith, Judging Chair Lou Esposito. Photo by Rick Evans/PRP

