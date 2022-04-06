The 14th Annual car show returns on Memorial Day weekend

PASO ROBLES — Dave Silva is getting his 34 Ford coupe ready for Paso’s big car show. “Our car club is ready to go after two years of putting off the show,” said Silva. “I think there is a lot of pent-up enthusiasm. I know I’m excited.”

Golden State Classics Car Club and the City of Paso Robles are presenting the 14th Annual Car Show on Memorial Day Weekend, Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28.

New this year is a Pre-Show Party on Friday night in lieu of a cruise on Spring Street. The Pre-Show Party is May 27, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., with a complimentary buffet, no host bar, raffle, 50/50, and live music by The Wavebreakers Band. The event will be held at Estrella Warbirds Museum, Hangar 1, 4251 Dry Creek Rd, Paso Robles.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Car show registration includes the Pre-Show Party. “Show cars will be able to park by the hangar and the planes. We think everyone will enjoy the experience,” Smith said. “However, there is a cap at 200 people on Friday night, so I suggest buying tickets soon.”

The club was unable to present the downtown show in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. “We appreciate that our sponsors stayed with us, including our title sponsor Kings Oil Tools,” said Smith.

Saturday, May 28, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., the club’s annual car show returns to the Downtown City Park, 12th and Spring Streets, Paso Robles. There will be a raffle, 50/50, food vendors, trophies, and live music featuring Unfinished Business. Another new feature is Manufacturer Row highlighting local classic car-related businesses. The club is also raffling off Craftsman top and bottom toolboxes valued at $1200, a prize donated by Lowes.

The club members made this year’s show more inclusive. “Many car enthusiasts felt left out by our judging classes because the cars had to be old,” said Bob Tanaka, the club’s 1st vice president. “I have a ’70 Ford Mustang Boss 302, but lots of people have cool cars that are newer. We made room for them.”

The judging classes include early and modern muscle cars, customs, hot rods, special interests, and the traditional classic categories for cars and trucks.

The show in the park is free for the public. Until May 9, registration is $45 and includes a T-shirt and a ticket to the Friday Pre-Show Party. After May 9, registration is $55 and does not include a T-shirt.

Golden State Classics is a nonprofit organization that promotes classic vehicles and supports local charities. To register or learn more, visit goldenstateclassics.org.

