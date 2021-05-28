All youth ages 5 to 18 are encouraged to sign up for three free classes each this summer

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is proud to announce the growing return of its in-person, Visual and Performing Arts Program. Class offerings have nearly doubled from 16 to 31 classes for this upcoming session. There will be returning favorites for older students and several new classes for students ages 5-6 such as Baby Ballet and Mini Music and Movement. As class offerings have expanded, students are now invited to enroll in up to 3 classes each this session.

How to Enroll:

• Enrollment opens May 29 at 9 a.m. sharp and classes are expected to fill fast

• Session runs Jun. 7 to Jul. 16

• Students can now take up to three free classes.

• Visit pryoutharts.org/enrollment/ for information, new class information, class schedule and to create a parent portal.

Parent questions? Contact Katherine Bradley, Office Administrator katherine.bradley@pryoutharts.org or 805-238-5825 (call or text).

“We could not be prouder of everything our students accomplished during the last session. Their talent, dedication, and creative minds continue to inspire us daily. We’re thrilled to welcome back some instructors that will be offering classes not featured since before COVID and have been widely enjoyed by youth of all ages in the past! As our programs continue to grow to full capacity, we thank our instructors, students, and the community for continuing to support us and allowing us to fulfill our mission. We hope that between our students being able to enroll in more classes and more class opportunities to choose from that they find their calling in one of our departments, whether it be Art, Dance, Music, Theater, or Creative Enrichment,” says Ryan Flores, Operations and Programs Manager.

About Paso Robles Youth Arts Center The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their economic status.

By encouraging the arts and creativity, the Center is a venue where children can remain children. The arts provide a creative outlet and a positive means of dealing with the pressures of the world. In this way, it has helped over 15,000 students express themselves, strive for higher education, avoid gangs and stay out of trouble.

Programs are open to all students who wish to enroll. Classes include art, voice, musical theater, drama, guitar, piano, drums, band, theater tech, ballet, hip-hop, break, tap, jazz dance, culinary arts, STEAM, and much more.

Through your contribution, you are helping to share the wondrous possibilities that an arts education contributes to the well-being of our community’s youth. To sponsor a Paso Robles Youth Arts Center student today, visit pryoutharts.org/support to give a gift at any amount. A gift of $250.00 sponsors 1 student for 1 WHOLE YEAR in their classes!

The Youth Arts has provided children ages 5 to 18 with FREE classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years! In full operation, the Youth Arts offers 50 classes per week and fills approximately 3000 student seats each year. They rely entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, scholarships, supplies, and equipment. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, please contact the Youth Arts office at (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a Non-Profit 501 (c) (3), Tax ID Number 77-0488880

