The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 11

PASO ROBLES — With “Elegant Evening Downtown” on Saturday, Nov. 11, the heart of Paso Robles is transformed into a magical feast for the eyes and taste buds. This delightful Paso Robles tradition is a gift of hospitality from downtown merchants and kicks off the holiday shopping season sponsored by Downtown Merchants.

Between 5 and 8 p.m., shoppers enjoy fine hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Lights twinkle in windows and cascade from awnings and facades. Dancers, quartets, and choir members will entertain our guests amid the holiday finery, dancers from Class Act Dance Studio serve as live mannequins in shop windows promoting their holiday classic “The Nutcracker” along with strolling musicians and entertainment.

This sophisticated evening has sparked interest from magazine event calendars around the country. For more information, contact Paso Robles Main Street, at (805) 238-4103.

Feature Image: Dancers from Class Act Dance Studio perform in windows during Elegant Evening Downtown. Photo by Camille DeVaul.

