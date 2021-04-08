“The Paso Robles City Library is the place to discover, to learn, and to grow, empowering our community to achieve its vision for the future.”

Join the Paso Robles Library on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest library news and activities.

Folk-Art Bear Craft

Registration deadline: May 14

Zoom meetup: Thursday, May 27, 7 to 8 p.m.

Learn a new skill or improve your crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s online craft series! In keeping with our May theme of Strength, this month we are creating a felt bear – a symbol of strength and confidence – and who can’t use more of those qualities? Using hand sewing techniques, embroidery, and quality wool felt, create a realistic folk art bear to remind you of your strength or to give to someone who needs a boost. Space is limited. Registration with a library card is required for each participant to receive craft materials and Zoom meetup information. For ages 16+.

Book Group Reads: Bearskin by James McLaughlin

Zoom meetup: Thursday, May 20, 7 to 8 p.m.

Rice Moore is just beginning to think his troubles are behind him. He’s found a job protecting a remote forest preserve in Virginian Appalachia, where his main responsibilities include tracking wildlife and refurbishing cabins. It’s hard work and totally solitary, perfect to hide away from the Mexican drug cartels he betrayed back in Arizona. But when Rice finds the carcass of a bear killed on the grounds, the quiet solitude he’s so desperately sought is suddenly at risk. More bears are killed on the preserve, and Rice puts into motion a plan that could expose the poachers but risks revealing his own whereabouts to the dangerous people he was running from in the first place. The title is available through the Black Gold Library System and the hoopla platform. Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant to receive ZOOM meetup information. For ages 16+.

Pre-School Story Time with Miss Melissa

Mondays 10 a.m. on Facebook

Miss Melissa is back on Mondays for Pre-school Story Time! Join her for a story or two, then suggestions for a simple theme-related craft that can be modified to meet a wide range of ages and abilities. Snap a photo or two of your craft creation and post for all to enjoy!

Try It! Tuesdays with Miss Melissa

Tuesdays 4 p.m. on Facebook

Quick and easy 5-minute crafts you can do with stuff you have around the house. These videos will be posted, so you can come back and try it again and again! Snap a photo or two of your craft creation and post for all to enjoy!

Animal Tales Story Time and Craft with Miss Frances

Wednesdays 2:30 p.m. on Facebook

Miss Frances is back with a story and craft activity for the grade-school group! Craft kits are available for pick up at the library the Monday before (while supplies last). Craft-along with her on Wednesdays!

Mother Goose On the Loose with Miss Carrie

Thursdays 9 a.m. on Facebook

On Thursday mornings, Miss Carrie entertains the very young ones with Mother Goose on the Loose! Clear a space on the floor and get ready to have some fun with songs, rhymes, and movements designed to encourage pre-literacy skills.

Toddler Story Time and Craft with Miss Cappy

Fridays 10 a.m. on Facebook

Miss Cappy is back with Toddler Story Time on Fridays! Join her for a story or two and a simple craft activity. Craft kits will be available for pick up from the library the Wednesday before (while supplies last). Craft-along with her on Fridays!

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street. Currently, the library is open for Grab-and-Go service:

9 to 10 a.m. Vulnerable populations, Monday-Saturday

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. General public, Monday-Friday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General public, Saturday

Please call 805-237-3870 or check the library website and social media for any updates to current hours and services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related