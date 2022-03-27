The show is April 9 through April 10 in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park

PASO ROBLES — After two years, the Paso Robles Art in the Park has brought back their April showing. Steve Powers produces the Art in the Park show in the Paso Robles City Park twice a year. However, both shows were canceled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, only to return in October 2021.

But this April, Art in the Park is returning, with over 135 fine artists and craft designers ready to showcase their creations. Celebrating five years in 2022, the Paso Robles Art in the Park Show has become the largest and finest show in San Luis Obispo County. Over 7,000 people visit the show over its two days.

The producer of the show, Steve Powers, has been directing art shows in California since 1975. He first became involved with art shows when he started selling his handmade leather belts at shows during his college years.

“We’re looking forward to it [the show]. We pretty much have a full show and are ready to go,” said Powers.

Art that can be seen varies from fine art, metal and leatherwork, photography, jewelry, stained glass, and even handmade clothing. Many of the artists are SLO County locals, and others come from all over California. In addition, visitors of the show come from all over the Nation, and some come from Europe while they are here touring the State.

The April show brings beautiful Spring weather and a fresh atmosphere that the artists have missed for two years and are looking forward to getting back to a great art show. “All the artists have been chomping at their bits for a couple of years like most everyone else,” said Powers.

Some local artists at the show include:

Georganna Dean, Grover Beach

Andrew Wilkie, Morro Bay (teacher at AHS)

Nic Stover, San Luis Obispo

Julie Dunn, Atascadero

Barry Lundgren, Atascadero

Elaine Hyde, Los Osos

Each year the show brings in new artists. This year Powers says there are artists coming to Paso Robles all the way from Oregan and Arizona, all showcasing their original work.

Powers only allows original art in the show. All items are handcrafted by the artist, who is with their work in the park. Visitors and art shoppers get to speak with the artist directly and in person, something rarely seen at art shows anymore, says Powers.

Admission to the show is free and open to the general public.

The April Paso Robles Art Show is 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, April 9, and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday, April 10 in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park.

