Locals will gather to light up Paso’s Downtown City Park in honor of those affected by cancer

PASO ROBLES — This year marks the 11th annual Paso’s Lights of Hope, a special fundraising event benefiting Cancer Support Community — California Central Coast. When Mrs. Claus flips the switch on Friday, Nov. 25, more than 35,000 lights will be turned on at the annual Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony. These lights will turn on and shine nightly through Feb. 19, 2023.

Seventeen trees will be lit this year, and sponsorships are available, according to Clark. Last year’s tree sponsors included Clark and Lacey, Niner Wine Estates, Thom Schulz in honor of Laura Coats, Radiology Associates, Humanity Wine Project, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, and a tree sponsored in honor and remembrance of Dr. Berry Foran.

Paso’s Lights of Hope is a joint venture with the City of Paso Robles and the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. For more information visit here or call (805) 238-4411, or email events@cscslo.org.

advertisement

About Cancer Support Community- CA Central Coast

The mission of Cancer Support Community-California Central Coast is to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones enhance their health and well-being. With a motto of “So that no one faces cancer alone,” CSC provides a professional program of social and emotional support, as well as education in order for participants to learn vital skills that will enable them regain control, reduce isolation, and restore hope, regardless of the stage of disease. Fundraisers, private donations, and sponsors enable CSC-CCC to continue its work with the local community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...