The festival will feature 50 Central Coast wineries

PASO ROBLES — The Garagiste Wine Festival, returns to its home base of Paso Robles for the 11th time to celebrate the continued expansion of the Garagistes, with over 200 wines poured by over 50 of the Central Coast’s micro-production artisan wineries.

Festivities include Friday’s Rare and Reserve Tasting at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero, ‘The Many Sides of Syrah’ seminar, the Grand Tasting, and the festival’s Keep It Rockin’ After Party. Tickets are on sale here.

When and Where:

Friday, Nov. 11 (6:30 to 9 p.m.): Rare and Reserve Tasting at Pavilion on the Lake: 9315 Pismo Ave, Atascadero

Saturday, Nov. 12: (1 to 5 p.m.): The Grand Tasting with over 200 wines poured by over 50 of the Central Coast’s most exciting micro-production artisan wineries at Paso Robles Event Center: 2198 Riverside Avenue, Paso Robles, CA 93466 (and the after party is at the same location from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.)

