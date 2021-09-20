Annual tournament raises money for local youth

NORTH COUNTY — The 5th Annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament kicked off on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles, and wrapped up on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero.

There were 64 teams and 128 participants in this year’s tournament, with approximately 300 specators cheering on the contenders.

Friday’s event consisted of an 8-team Round Robin Toss at the Ravine’s miniature golf course.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The main Showdown followed on Saturday at the Sunken Gardens where the 8-Team Round Robin Toss took place in the morning before a break for lunch. Attendees enjoyed music from Deja-vu as well as burgers from the Kiwanis Club of Atascadero and drinks and coffee from Lighthouse Coffee and Boy Scout Troop 51.

After lunch, teams proceeded to the finals. Eight teams went home with cash prizes, and teammates Paul (Eric) Cruz and John Fent of Fresno took first place in the top-tier “A” Bracket. Teammates Daniel Soto and Bill Van Horbek of Paso Robles placed first in the 2nd-tier “B” Bracket.

In addition to the cornhole competition, there was a costume contest as well. The Schuck Gang—who placed 4th in the “A” Bracket—consisting of Scott Tirre and Jacob Ferguson of Nipomo won first place for their tiger striped pajama pants and custom made “The Schuck-Ups Cornhole Club” tank tops.

The event was put on by the Knights of Columbus and Kiwanis Club of Atascadero. The City of Atascadero was a sponsor of the event and provided the music, DJ, trash cans and promotion of the event.

The tournament was a great success and earned roughly $7,000 before expenses, which are anticipated to be around $1,000. The balance will be split and donated to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Mid Central Coast and Boy Scout Troop 51.

