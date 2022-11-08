PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is hosting a free New Year’s Eve celebration in the downtown City Park and is seeking three food trucks and a local champagne/sparkling wine producer to participate in the event. The celebration runs from 7 to 11 p.m. and expects to host over a thousand attendees.

Food truck applicants will be selected based on their menu and décor; the choice of champagne/sparkling wine vendor will be awarded to the first winery who applies.

The New Year’s Eve event includes a bonfire, live band, DJ and fire dancers. A 9PM ball drop is set to coincide with midnight on the East Coast so attendees can enjoy ringing in the New Year and still be home before midnight. All ages are welcome, there is no charge for admission.

Interested food trucks can download the mobile food vendor application at prcity.com/NewYearsEve, interested wineries can call Shonna Howenstine at (805)237.3888.

