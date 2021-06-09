Big & Rich and Little Big Town to perform at the 2021 Mid-State Fair!

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced two acts as a part of the 2021 line-up.

Country music superstars Big & Rich will perform in concert on Friday, Jul. 23 at 7:30 p.m., and Little Big Town will perform in concert on Friday, Jul. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Opening acts for both will be announced at a later date.

The Big & Rich concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the group’s first-ever performance at the California Mid-State Fair. Ticket prices for the show are $55.50 (General Admission seating) and $100.50 (Reserved seating) and will go on sale Friday, Jun. 18.

The Little Big Town concert will also take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the group’s second-ever performance at the California Mid-State Fair. Ticket prices for the show are $81.50 (General Admission seating) and $126.50 (Reserved seating) and will go on sale Friday, Jun. 18.

All ticket sales will be online only at MidStateFair.com and will start at 10 a.m. on Jun. 18. Tickets will be delivered electronically within 15 days of purchase.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible once they go on sale. In following state and county safety guidelines, the overall capacity for the show has been reduced and is expected to sell out very quickly. The State of California strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 21 – Aug. 1, and this year, they are celebrating their 75th Anniversary.

Connect with them online by social media or by visiting MidStateFair.com.

