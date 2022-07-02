Fourth of July on the Central Coast will explosive this year as firework shows return up and down the county. Paso Robles will be bringing back their firework show at Barney Schwartz Park. Our Coastal towns will be continuing their day time parades and traditions with their famous oceanside firework shows. And Templeton and Atascadero will join in with their iconic small town USA celebrations. No matter where you find yourself this Fourth of July,have fun, be safe, and remember why we celebrate Independence Day.

July 4th in Templeton

Where: Downtown Templeton

Time: 7am-3pm

Details: Start the day with the Pancake Breakfast at 7am, and then grab a seat for the hometown parade at 10am

4th of July Festivities in Santa Margarita

Where: Santa Margarita Park

Time: 10:30am-12:30pm

Details: Event will include live music, field games, carnival booths, face painting, hot dogs, hand-cranked ice cream station, and visits with Santa Margarita Fire Department volunteers.

4th Annual Colony Days Bluegrass Freedom Festival

Where: Atascadero Lake Park

Time: 2-8pm

Details: Admission is free, and there will be food, beer, and wine available for purchase, bring your low-back lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show!

July 4th in Paso Robles

Where: Barney Schwartz Park

Time: 2–10pm

Details:

Free admission and parking

Children’s activity booths

KJUG broadcast

Music throughout the day

Fireworks show at approximately 9:30 pm

Concession stand and food trucks

Limited free RV Parking

Pismo Beach July 4th Celebration

Where: Pismo Beach Pier

Time: All Day, Fireworks at Dusk

Details: The City of Pismo Beach is excited to welcome Pismo Beach residents and visitors back to the July 4th Celebration! For more info, visit experiencepismobeach.com

4th of July in Cambria

Where: Shamel Park, Cambria

Time: 11am

Details: Bring the family to Cambria’s old-fashioned July 4th celebration. Events start at 11am. Free parking. Fireworks at dusk

Avila Beach Pancake Breakfast

Where: Avila Beach Community Center

Time: 8:30-11am

Details: Start the 4th of July off with delicious pancakes; all proceeds will go towards the operations and maintenance of the Avila Beach Community Center.

Avila Beach Doggie Parade

Where: Avila Beach Promenade

Time: 11 am

Details: Check out all the pups dressed for the 4th walking in the parade

July 2022 Cayucos Fireworks

Where: Cayucos

Details: Sand Sculpture contest. Arrive 4 am-5 am followed by Town Parade, 10 am-6 pm Front Street Faire shopping and food vendors, Lions Club BBQ, and 9pm Fireworks at the pier! No tickets necessary.

