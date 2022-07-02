Fourth of July on the Central Coast will explosive this year as firework shows return up and down the county. Paso Robles will be bringing back their firework show at Barney Schwartz Park. Our Coastal towns will be continuing their day time parades and traditions with their famous oceanside firework shows. And Templeton and Atascadero will join in with their iconic small town USA celebrations. No matter where you find yourself this Fourth of July,have fun, be safe, and remember why we celebrate Independence Day.
July 4th in Templeton
Where: Downtown Templeton
Time: 7am-3pm
Details: Start the day with the Pancake Breakfast at 7am, and then grab a seat for the hometown parade at 10am
4th of July Festivities in Santa Margarita
Where: Santa Margarita Park
Time: 10:30am-12:30pm
Details: Event will include live music, field games, carnival booths, face painting, hot dogs, hand-cranked ice cream station, and visits with Santa Margarita Fire Department volunteers.
4th Annual Colony Days Bluegrass Freedom Festival
Where: Atascadero Lake Park
Time: 2-8pm
Details: Admission is free, and there will be food, beer, and wine available for purchase, bring your low-back lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show!
July 4th in Paso Robles
Where: Barney Schwartz Park
Time: 2–10pm
Details:
- Free admission and parking
- Children’s activity booths
- KJUG broadcast
- Music throughout the day
- Fireworks show at approximately 9:30 pm
- Concession stand and food trucks
- Limited free RV Parking
Pismo Beach July 4th Celebration
Where: Pismo Beach Pier
Time: All Day, Fireworks at Dusk
Details: The City of Pismo Beach is excited to welcome Pismo Beach residents and visitors back to the July 4th Celebration! For more info, visit experiencepismobeach.com
4th of July in Cambria
Where: Shamel Park, Cambria
Time: 11am
Details: Bring the family to Cambria’s old-fashioned July 4th celebration. Events start at 11am. Free parking. Fireworks at dusk
Avila Beach Pancake Breakfast
Where: Avila Beach Community Center
Time: 8:30-11am
Details: Start the 4th of July off with delicious pancakes; all proceeds will go towards the operations and maintenance of the Avila Beach Community Center.
Avila Beach Doggie Parade
Where: Avila Beach Promenade
Time: 11 am
Details: Check out all the pups dressed for the 4th walking in the parade
July 2022 Cayucos Fireworks
Where: Cayucos
Details: Sand Sculpture contest. Arrive 4 am-5 am followed by Town Parade, 10 am-6 pm Front Street Faire shopping and food vendors, Lions Club BBQ, and 9pm Fireworks at the pier! No tickets necessary.