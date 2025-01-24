One-day spectacle combines daring circus acts and graceful ice skating on Jan. 26

TEMPLETON — The Templeton Performing Arts Center is hosting “Circus on Ice” by Taconhy Entertainment on Sunday, Jan. 26. This family-friendly spectacle is a perfect treat for all ages, blending the daring artistry of circus performers with the grace and elegance of ice skating on a synthetic ice floor.

“Circus on Ice brings together the enchantment of ice skating and the thrill of the circus,” said Taconhy Entertainment.”Spectators are treated to breathtaking acrobatics, stunning visual effects, vibrant costumes, and enchanting winter scenery. The show features unique circus acts on ice, woven into captivating stories. Enjoy performances by our jugglers, equilibrists, clowns, and sensational ice skaters.”

This one-day-only event features two showtimes, 3 and 5:30 p.m., with tickets starting at just $23. For a limited time, save 20 percent on tickets by using code “PRESALE” at checkout. Children under the age of 2 get in for free. Tickets are available now at TempletonPerformingArtsCenter.com

“The purpose of the Templeton PAC is to provide a space where our community can enjoy exceptional performances of all kinds, and ‘Circus on Ice’ perfectly fits that vision,” said Ryan Flores, manager of the Templeton PAC. “In 2024, we welcomed a record number of attendees to over 50 unique events, and this year, we’re aiming even higher. ‘Circus on Ice’ is the perfect way to build on that success and kick off another year of incredible growth. I look forward to seeing families and friends gather at our North County hub for the performing arts.”

About Templeton Performing Arts Center

The Templeton Performing Arts Center, completed in 2003, is North County’s cultural hub, celebrating community values through exceptional performances. With state-of-the-art facilities and a 330-seat venue, it nurtures creativity, education, and talent. As the largest indoor performance space in northern San Luis Obispo County, it creates unforgettable artistic experiences.

Feature Image: “Circus on Ice,” playing at the Templeton PAC on Sunday, Jan. 26, blends the daring artistry of circus performers with the grace and elegance of ice skating on a synthetic ice floor. Photo provided by Circus on Ice

