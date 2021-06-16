PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles City Council met on Jun. 15 for their regularly scheduled meeting.

The first topic of discussion was the State of California retired its Blueprint for a Safer Economy on Jun. 15, with various restrictions still in place on large events and non-vaccinated people.

The California Department of Health will still be making recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID, but those recommendations are not mandatory.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Council members received the last scheduled COVID-19 Community Update.

SLO County is still working towards herd immunity or an 80 percent vaccinated rate. In Paso Robles, 50 percent of the population is vaccinated and 42.2 percent in SLO County.

City staff has already begun taking down COVID-related signage in the City Park.

California will keep a close eye on COVID-19 vaccination and infection rates over the summer and review these guidelines by Sep. 1.

Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) Caleb Davis provided an update for the PRPD shooting range.

Four Cal Poly seniors completed the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) Outdoor Training Facility Remodel for their senior project.

Funds for the facilities remodel came from the newly passed Measure J-20 funds.

Measure J-20 was passed during the 2020 election as a one-cent sales tax. Funds from the tax prioritize funding towards maintaining essential City services, such as fire and public safety/police services, emergency response and preparedness, road safety, and other city services.

The students completed the remodel under their $20,000 budget.

Paso Robles Press has an in-depth article on the remodel project, you can read here.

Residents have received “Notice to Abate” letters notifying each property owner of the condition and need to abate.

The property owners were notified of the public hearing scheduled for Jun. 15 and invited to show cause why such condition should not be condemned as a nuisance and why the City should not abate such nuisance.

As of Jun. 15, there are 54 properties in violation.

Council declared these properties a public nuisance and ordered the City to conduct weed abatement on those properties and bill property owners for associated costs.

There were no public comments on the weed abatement hearing.

The council received a summary presentation on the operating and capital budgets, which they have reviewed in various segments in more detail at prior meetings. The total city-wide budget (excluding transfers) for FY 2021-22 is $97,745,800, of which 35 percent pertains to the General Fund, 21 percent to the Capital Improvement Program Fund, 16 percent to the Water Fund, 11% to the Wastewater Fund, and 17 percent comes from twelve other funds the City manages.

The full proposed budget can be found on the City’s web site.

The State selected Majestic Realty Co. (Majestic) to purchase the former Paso Robles Boys’ School at 4545 Airport Road.

Majestic has submitted a project application for “The Landing Paso Robles,” a business park project that is consistent with the overall vision of the City’s conceptual framework land-use plan.

The preliminary project design includes a warehouse/distribution facility, smaller warehouse and maker space, office space, hotel lodging, market hall, winery, restaurants, and retail establishments.

“It’s a beautiful blend of multiple activities all in one single unit that has flexibility so that it can change through time,” said Councilmember Fred Strong.

Council authorized staff to expedite the requested general plan amendment, development agreement, and planning entitlements for “The Landing Project Paso Robles.”

It is expected that the public hearings with the Planning Commission and City Council for project approval will be held in early 2022.

The next regular City Council meeting is on Thursday, Jul. 8 at 6:30 p.m., via livestream at prcity.com/youtube.

Public comment can be made during the meeting by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...