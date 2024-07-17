Summer production opens Aug. 16 at Park Ballroom, promising a fresh take on the classic tale

PASO ROBLES — Wine Country Theatre, a professional caliber community theatre, is rehearsing for its Summer production of “Rodger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” opening Aug. 16 at the Park Ballroom in downtown Paso Robles. Tickets for “Cinderella” are available now and can be purchased by visiting WineCountryTheatre.org.

With its fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, this hilarious and romantic “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” combines the story’s classic elements — glass slippers, pumpkin, and a beautiful ball — along with some surprising twists. More than just a pretty face with the rightshoe size, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairy-tale setting. She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn’t let her rags, or her gowns, trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion, and forgiveness. She longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead works to make the world a better place.She not only fights for her own dreams but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams, too.

When Cinderella meets a dragon-slaying young prince who is just assuming control of his government, Ella helps spark transformation and empower the disenfranchised in their kingdom. As in Hammerstein’s original book, her wicked stepmother and stepsisters are funnier and less cartoonishly cruel than in the Disney version.

Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” in this hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream or a really great pair of shoes. This timeless musical treasure will inspire and delight the whole family.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II.

Director Jacob Shearer states that he is “thrilled to collaborate with our talented community of artists to bring to life the story of woman empowered by kindness. Through her journey, we aim to transform apathy into sympathy, and inspire our audience. I look forward to the magic we will create together on the Park Ballroom stage. It’s a huge undertaking, a collaborative journey involving community members of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.”

Leading the cast of 40, Grace Anthony plays Cinderella, Jon Estes is Prince Topher, who is being manipulated by a politically ambitious, greedy Prime Minister, played by Kate Hofstetter. Cynthia Anthony plays Madame, the overwrought, selfish, and vain stepmother. The stepsisters are played by Ainsley De Costor and Brianna Pacheco.

Jim Brescia proclaims, “The prince is having a ball,” as Lord Pinkleton.

Tom Villa is the idealistic peasant seeking to revolutionize the kingdom, Jean-Michele. Veronica Surber is the magical Fairy Godmother, Marie. Another 25 actors make up the ensemble of townspeople, dancers, knights, and Lords andLadies of the Court. In addition to the cast, there are another 20 individuals offstage working tirelessly as members of the crews, running tech, serving as ushers, designing and building sets and costumes — without whom there would be no onstage magic.

The Park Ballroom, The Backyard Wine and Beer Garden and San Luis Obispo County Office of Education are the title sponsors for the show. Many other businesses and individuals have contributed to the production, making this a truecommunity effort. Tickets are expected to sell fast. For tickets and more information please visit WineCountryTheatre.org.

Feature Image: Dr. James Brescia, SLO County Office of Education Superintendent of Schools, stars in Wine Country Theatre’s production of the musical “Cinderella.” Here he is announcing that the prince is having a ball. Photo provided by Wine Country Theatre

