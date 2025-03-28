Retired Navy Captain George Dom, former Blue Angels leader, to share insights on aviation, leadership, and high-performance teams

PASO ROBLES — The Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts a dinner with a guest speaker each month that is open to the public. On Wednesday, April 2 Captain George Dom, USN (Retired) will be the guest speaker, who will talk about his 26-year Naval Aviation career and his passion for leadership.

Captain George Dom is a graduate of Duke University’s Naval ROTC and the National Defense University. He flew missions in Libya, Iraq, and Serbia, was an Instructor/Pilot at the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), and Commanding Officer/Flight Leader of the Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron. He has held key leadership positions in high-performance organizations, including four aircraft carrier fighter squadrons and Commander of the Air Wing on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and USS John F. Kennedy.

Dom finished his career in the Navy at the Pentagon as a Staff Member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. During his career, he received numerous Air Medals, two Legion of Merit Awards, and a Distinguished Flying Cross with “Combat Valor” citations. Today, Dom uses his experience and the leadership qualities he developed while directing combat aviation groups toward civilian businesses and life in general. He is a highly respected business aviation manager, speaker, and leadership consultant to Fortune 500 corporations, private companies, and individuals. He also authored High-Trust Leadership: Building High-Performance Teams.

The dinner on April 2 is catered, and reservations are required no later than 6 p.m. on the Monday evening prior to the dinner. The dinner price is $25 per person, and reservations should be made online at ewarbirds.org/museum/reservations.shtml or by calling (805) 296-1935. Doors to Tompson Hall open at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host bar, and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Estrella Warbirds Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles, California. The museum is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Call for Monday holiday hours. For general admission information, visit ewarbirds.org

