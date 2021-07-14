Main Grandstand show will be free with paid Fair admission

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce music star Uncle Kracker to perform in concert on Wednesday, Jul. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

This concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is free with paid Fair admission.

Uncle Kracker is having more fun than ever, and it certainly shows with the recent release of his

single “Floatin’.” The feel-good track recorded in Nashville couples Uncle Kracker’s heartfelt,

infectious lyrics with a country groove that will keep fans smiling.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Uncle Kracker will be showcasing his tried-and-true hits along with some new tunes in sheds across the country this summer. His live show continues to get bigger and better with every tour.

His 2000 major-label debut, Double Wide, fittingly went double-platinum and yielded #1 smash “Follow Me.”

Its 2002 follow-up No Stranger To Shame reached gold status and spawned cross-format hits such as “In A Little While” and the powerful cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away,” which set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart, topping their #1 run on the Adult

Contemporary radio charts for a staggering 28 weeks.

Before Uncle Kracker flew up the charts for five weeks at #1 with “When the Sun Goes Down,” a duet with good friend Kenny Chesney, country music might’ve seemed an odd place to find the Detroit-based good-time Kid Rock alumni. But after a few summer tours with Chesney, Uncle Kracker reached the country’s Top 10 with his double-platinum crossover hit “Smile.” Then, 2012 saw him fully embrace his countryside with his critically acclaimed fifth outing, Midnight Special, produced by Keith Stegall which

leaves no doubt this feel-good rocker is precisely where he should be.

In following state and county safety guidelines, the overall capacity for the show has been reduced.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 21 through Aug. 1, and this year, they are celebrating the

75th Anniversary!

Visit midstatefair.com for more information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...